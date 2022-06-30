Logan Paul Signs With WWE

Logan Paul is officially becoming a WWE Superstar -- the Maverick just signed a contract with the wrestling giant.

The 27-year-old shared the news on Thursday ... posting pics of his contract signing alongside Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WWE headquarters.

Of course, Paul wowed the wrestling world with his tag team performance with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas in April ... so it was certainly a natural move for the promotion.

As we previously reported, Miz was blown away with Logan's athletic ability and hard work leading up to the match ... and now that he's signed on the dotted line, the Maverick will be showing off his skills in the squared circle a bit longer.

Sources tell us the contract will keep Logan involved in multiple events through next year ... and it's not just for show -- he will be a Superstar.

An impressive wrestler in high school, Logan has made a name for himself in fighting -- he has fought YouTuber KSI twice ... and most recently, went up against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition.

Logan wasted no time getting into his new role -- saying he's already focused on getting revenge on Miz for crossing him after their WrestleMania victory.