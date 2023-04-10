Logan Paul Officially Renews WWE Contract, Poses With Triple H

Logan Paul's wrestling career is just getting started -- the Maverick has officially signed a new contract with WWE ... just days after his stunning WrestleMania performance.

The 28-year-old initially signed a multi-fight deal with the promotion in June 2022 ... and after incredible outings at WrestleMania, Crown Jewel and Royal Rumble, the move was a no-brainer.

Logan shared the news on social media minutes ago ... holding his contract and snapping a pic with WWE chief content officer Triple H, who posed with his signature "point."

"A proven Superstar on the biggest stage," Triple H said on Monday. "Can't wait to see what's next for @LoganPaul"

The Internet superstar's match against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins was one of the biggest highlights of WM39 at SoFi Stadium ... but despite a surprise appearance from his Prime business partner, KSI, he wasn't able to leave with his hand raised.

Logan has won the entire wrestling community over ... with some of the biggest names in the sport applauding his ability to show off his athleticism in the squared circle.