Seth Rollins Beats Logan Paul At WrestleMania, KSI Makes Surprise Appearance

Logan Paul just took a big loss to Seth "Freakin'" Rollins at WrestleMania on Saturday ... and even with the Maverick's former foe, KSI, making a surprise appearance, it wasn't enough for the social media superstar to get the W.

The whole match was entertainment at its finest ... and the crowd and broadcasters were into the madness from the very beginning.

"Logan proved once again he deserved to be in there with one of the promotion's biggest stars ... and even the announcers stated it was surprising Rollins was having a fight with the 'social media star,'" the broadcast said.

Logan seemingly won the match when he appeared to knock Rollins out cold ... but it simply wasn't enough to secure the win. Seth got back up and responded with some fierce shots of his own ... just to have KSI, Paul's former nemesis-turned-business partner, shock the world by revealing himself in a Prime mascot bottle and entering himself in the bout.

But, it wasn't as it seemed -- as Logan eventually accidentally crushed KSI from the top ropes when he tried to slam Seth Rollins into the announcer's table.

Eventually, Seth jumped from the top rope and finally got his revenge on Logan ... which had the entire stadium erupting.

Logan has proven time and again he is way more than that -- and he silenced any remaining doubters with his performance at SoFi Stadium on Saturday ... which also just so happened to be his 28th birthday.