The Miz Predicts Rollins vs. Paul WrestleMania Match Will Be Instant Classic

The Miz -- host of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium this year -- believes Seth Rollins and Logan Paul's match on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" will be nothing but fireworks ... telling TMZ Sports, "This is going to be a match to be remembered."

We spoke with Miz at LAX ahead of the most significant event in sports entertainment ... and he told us WWE fans are in for a history-making moment when Rollins and Paul clash in the ring.

Miz says Logan -- who he teamed up with for a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at last year's WrestleMania -- will have a difficult time trying to beat fan favorite Rollins ... who he eliminated in this year's Royal Rumble match.

"Logan's got his hands tied up with Seth Rollins," Miz said. "Seth Rollins is one of the best technical wrestlers out there. The fans love him and will be behind him at WrestleMania."

"With 90,000 plus screaming for you, I don't think Logan is used to people booing him and telling him he's no good. I know the dedication and heart that Logan has. I've been in the ring with him."

The Miz's prediction that Seth and Logan's match might steal the show speaks volumes about the two competitors. After all, WM's two-night spectacle features superstars like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Speaking of Cena ... we asked Miz if there's currently anyone in the WWE who he sees making the transition from the squared circle to the movie screen like so many wrestlers, including John, did, and he answered in vintage Miz fashion.

"I'm still waiting for the role to break me," Miz joked. "The Marine 3,4,5, and 6 didn't do it. I'm waiting for Johnny Cage, but Mortal Combat hasn't called."