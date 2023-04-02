WrestleMania 39 Brings Out the Stars for Night 1 in L.A.

WrestleMania 39 has turned the page on Night 1 ... and for the opening matches, there sure were a lot of famous faces who wanted to see body slams and piledrivers on the big stage.

Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium was packed to the gills Saturday night -- this as the WWE's biggest stars got in the ring and hit the mat for professional wrestling's biggest event of the year. Of course, tons of Angelenos were in attendance for the event ... celebs included.

Here's just a handful of A-listers who came out for the big show ... Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the 'Jackass' boys, Gabriel Iglesias, George Kittle, Indi Hartwell, Becky G, Ryan Garcia, Stephen A. Smith, Kurt Angle, Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Of course, we already know Logan Paul was there (he wrestles for WWE now), as was KSI ... as was Bad Bunny, John Cena and other Hollywood stars.

We've been covering the highlights ... of which there've been many so far -- including upsets, assists and cameos. And yes, there are sure to be even more surprises for Night 2.

WrestleMania has been a staple pitstop for the most notable of personalities for years -- other VIPs who've swung by in the past include Macaulay Culkin, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Mike Tyson, Machine Gun Kelly, Michael Che ... and even Donald Trump (once upon a time).