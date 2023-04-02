George Kittle Helps Pat McAfee Defeat The Miz ... At WrestleMania 39

Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 Saturday night … challenging The Miz — who was hosting the extravaganza — to a match … and the former NFL star walked away with the victory, thanks to some help from 49ers tight end George Kittle!

McAfee came out at SoFi Stadium dressed for a fight ... accepting rap icon Snoop Dogg's challenge for someone to compete against Miz on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" -- and the 80,000+ WWE fans loved the idea of the impromptu match.

Pat and Miz began fighting ... but at one point during the match, Miz got in Kittle's face -- who had been sitting ringside -- pushing the All-Pro TE ... and setting the stage for GK to make his WrestleMania debut.

Kittle — a longtime WWE fan — responded by jumping over the barricade ... and looked like a natural, delivering a clothesline to the self-proclaimed most must-see WWE champion in the history of professional wrestling.

Kittle and McAfee would eventually throw Miz back in the ring ... where Pat would finish off WrestleMania's host with a punt kick to the face -- defeating him in the middle of the ring.

Of course, Kittle's involvement during WM39 isn't the first time an NFL superstar tight end has had a WrestleMania moment. In 2017, Rob Gronkowski helped his friend, Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

Like Kittle, Gronk, too, jumped the barricade, entered the ring, and bulldozed Jinder Mahal ... which gave Mojo the opening he needed to eliminate Mahal and win the match.