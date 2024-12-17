Conor McGregor Says He's Fighting Logan Paul In Boxing Exhibition

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC Octagon has been put on the backburner ... as the combat sports legend says he's got some other business to handle first -- a boxing exhibition with Logan Paul.

Notorious dropped the bombshell news early Tuesday morning ... denying rumors he's slated to take on featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in Dana White's organization.

Instead, he says he's got his sights set on the WWE Superstar ... and it sounds like they're far along in negotiations, as McGregor claimed he's in "preliminary agreements" with the extremely wealthy Ambani family to take a boxing match with the Maverick in India.

"I have agreed," the former champ-champ said. "I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

Of course, the Pauls are no strangers to taking on massive names in the ring -- Jake is a month removed from defeating Mike Tyson in one of the most-watched boxing matches in the history of the sport ... and Logan went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

As for McGregor, the majority of his top fights were in UFC ... although his biggest payday by far came after his TKO loss to Mayweather -- a 2017 boxing event that put a reported $130 million in his bank account.

Logan -- the former WWE United States Champion -- has yet to address McGregor's reveal ... although he has mostly been focused on raising his newborn daughter, Esmé, with fiancée Nina Agdal.