Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin All Smiles on Date Night Weeks After Civil Case

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin put on a united front during a night on the town ... with the UFC superstar's partner sharing snaps from a romantic date just a few weeks after the conclusion of his civil case.

The longtime couple looked inseparable in the pictures Devlin posted of the outing -- they were cozied up, holding hands and laughing at what appeared to be a dinner.

Devlin had an all-denim look for the night ... while McGregor elected for a matching green short-sleeve button-down and pants.

Of course, it shouldn't be all that surprising -- despite the nature of McGregor's case, Devlin has been outspoken in support of the 36-year-old ... even going after his accuser and calling her a liar in a scathing social media note.

Play video content TMZ Studios

She also sent a message to anyone sharing their thoughts on their situation at the time ... saying, "No one is entitled to comment on our relationship -- we trust one another and love one another. Nothing will change that. Our family stands strong!"