Conor McGregor Keeping Fitness Co. Partnership Despite Civil Case Loss

Conor McGregor might've lost his gig as the face of Proper No. 12, but his business corner isn't completely empty ... with one company telling TMZ Sports the results of the recent civil case will have zero impact on its relationship with the UFC superstar.

McGregor has racked up countless endorsement deals throughout his career ... including a deal with Swedish fitness brand Boxbollen, a product that promotes exercise at home.

We spoke with Boxbollen co-founder Jacob Eriksson days after a jury found McGregor liable for assaulting Nikita Ni Lamhain in 2018 ... and he said while the company takes these matters seriously, it's not abandoning the Irish athlete.

"At Boxbollen, our mission is to inspire healthier, more active lifestyles," Eriksson said. "Conor McGregor has been a significant partner in promoting the importance of movement, fitness, and overall well-being."

Play video content

"We are aware of the recent developments, and while we take such matters seriously, our partnership with him remains unchanged as he has consistently supported our efforts to encourage people of all ages to prioritize their health through exercise and activity."

While Boxbollen has McGregor's back, the same can't be said for the whiskey he founded ... as Proper No. 12 said it would no longer use his name and likeness in its advertisements.

IO Interactive -- the company behind the "Hitman" franchise -- also severed ties with McGregor ... swiftly taking his character out of the video game.

The 36-year-old MMA fighter shared regret over his actions in 2018 ... but was adamant everything was consensual and will appeal the decision. "I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me," McGregor said of cheating on his partner, Dee Devlin.