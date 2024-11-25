Conor McGregor Dropped By 'Hitman' ... After Losing Civil Assault Case

The developers of the super popular "Hitman" video game franchise are severing ties with Conor McGregor in wake of his civil assault case loss last week.

IO Interactive -- which put the controversial UFC superstar in its "Hitman" universe via an update earlier this year -- wrote in a post on X that it will begin removing all of its McGregor-related content this week.

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor," "Hitman" officials said, "IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately."

"We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications."

McGregor's virtual character was a popular one amongst "Hitman" fans ... as his role in the game was to be one of Agent 47's assassination targets.

Users were tasked with finding unique ways to off McGregor -- whose avatar was an MMA fighter called "The Disruptor" -- and for a few extra bucks, gamers could pick up a virtual fur coat that mimicked the one Conor's made famous over the years.

It's not yet known if IO Interactive will be offering refunds for those who have already purchased the McGregor offerings.

As we previously reported, McGregor was found liable for assault in Ireland on Friday ... after a woman claimed the 36-year-old forced himself on her following a Christmas party in 2018. A jury in the case awarded her roughly $250,000 after making its ruling.

McGregor staunchly denied the allegations during the trial ... and even after the loss in court, he vowed to appeal the decision.