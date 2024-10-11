Conor McGregor In Middle Of Brawl At BKFC Weigh-In

Play video content BKFC

It turns out Conor McGregor is seeing action this year after all -- Notorious found himself in the middle of a fight at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship weigh-in on Friday ... and all hell broke loose!!

The UFC superstar -- who recently became part-owner of BKFC -- was front and center when Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto faced off ahead of their big bout for the vacant light heavyweight world title.

Play video content MAY 2024

Tenaglia put his fist right up underneath Soto's chin ... who then reacted by lunging at his opponent.

The two then started to scrap ... forcing Conor to intervene. He didn't hesitate to throw himself in between the two brawlers, who were then separated by security.

Conor was loving every second of the chaos ... even grabbing the title belt and holding it up before the dust even settled.

The REAL fight -- as well as two other title fights -- will go down in Marbella, Spain on Sunday ... that is, if these guys don't get a hold of each other first.