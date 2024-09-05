Conor McGregor Teases Presidential Run In Ireland, 'Only Logical Choice'

Conor McGregor appears to be throwing a hat in the ring for the 2025 presidential election in Ireland ... stating he's the most qualified guy to represent the people of his home country.

Notorious released a lengthy statement on his political aspirations on Thursday ... laying out exactly what he would do if elected into office.

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil [Éireann] as well as dissolve it," the UFC superstar said. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

He continued ... "These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely."

McGregor's interest in politics isn't all that surprising -- he's been outspoken on a handful of issues in the past -- but the timing might be questionable, as he's still expected to fight Michael Chandler at some point in the near future.

TMZ Sports actually spoke with the former champ-champ back in 2018 ... and he seemed warm on the idea of running for office.

Days after that chat ... the Irish Prime Minister at the time, Leo Varadkar, didn't shoot down the notion of seeing McGregor in politics -- saying, "stranger things have happened."

McGregor sounds serious about getting on the ballot and taking over for current prez Michael D. Higgins ... ending his post with a firm statement.

"Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"