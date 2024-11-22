Conor McGregor's Fiancée Supports Him In Court As Sexual Assault Civil Trial Continues

Gets Support From Fiancée In Court

Dee Devlin -- Conor McGregor's longtime partner -- showed up to an Ireland court on Friday to support the UFC superstar as he continues to fend off a sexual assault lawsuit.

The 36-year-old fighter has been facing his accuser, a judge and a jury in the civil case throughout November... as a trial over the allegations first began back on the fifth.

The case centers around a woman, Nikita Ni Lamhain, who alleges McGregor and another man had sex with her against her will following a holiday party back in 2018.

McGregor has been adamant he committed no wrongdoing ... insisting their encounter was entirely consensual.

Jurors have heard testimony and reviewed evidence over the last few weeks, and according to reports, a decision in the case could come down as soon as Friday afternoon.

Ni Lamhain is asking for unspecified damages.

Devlin made it clear earlier Friday she's fully in her man's corner ... pulling up to the courtroom with her hand interlocked in his.

McGregor's parents also made an appearance at the proceedings.