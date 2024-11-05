Conor McGregor Faces Sexual Assault Accuser In Court As Civil Trial Begins
Conor McGregor Faces Sexual Assault Accuser In Court ... As Civil Trial Begins
Conor McGregor and a woman who's suing him for sexual assault came face to face in a courtroom on Tuesday ... as the civil trial over the allegations against the UFC star commenced.
The proceedings went down in Ireland -- roughly three years after a hair colorist, Nikita Ni Lamhain, filed a lawsuit in which she claimed McGregor and another man had sex with her against her will following a 2018 Christmas party.
According to The Irish Times, Nikita testified that on Dec. 8, 2018, she had drunk alcohol and taken cocaine at a holiday get-together at her work ... when a short time later, McGregor picked her and her friend up and took them to a nearby hotel.
She claimed she thought they were just going to party further -- but testified that McGregor forced himself on her while on a bed in a penthouse suite of the hotel. She stated later that another man, James Lawrence, sexually assaulted her at the hotel too.
A doctor testified the woman had several injuries on her body following the encounter. He also stated to the courtroom that a tampon Nikita had in her vagina later had to be removed via forceps.
Reportedly, neither McGregor nor Lawrence spoke during the day in court -- but the two have made it clear they deny the allegations ... claiming everything that took place was consensual.
The judge in the case stated the trial is expected to last about two weeks. Proceedings are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.