Conor McGregor Faces Sexual Assault Accuser In Court ... As Civil Trial Begins

Conor McGregor and a woman who's suing him for sexual assault came face to face in a courtroom on Tuesday ... as the civil trial over the allegations against the UFC star commenced.

The proceedings went down in Ireland -- roughly three years after a hair colorist, Nikita Ni Lamhain, filed a lawsuit in which she claimed McGregor and another man had sex with her against her will following a 2018 Christmas party.

According to The Irish Times, Nikita testified that on Dec. 8, 2018, she had drunk alcohol and taken cocaine at a holiday get-together at her work ... when a short time later, McGregor picked her and her friend up and took them to a nearby hotel.

She claimed she thought they were just going to party further -- but testified that McGregor forced himself on her while on a bed in a penthouse suite of the hotel. She stated later that another man, James Lawrence, sexually assaulted her at the hotel too.

A doctor testified the woman had several injuries on her body following the encounter. He also stated to the courtroom that a tampon Nikita had in her vagina later had to be removed via forceps.

Reportedly, neither McGregor nor Lawrence spoke during the day in court -- but the two have made it clear they deny the allegations ... claiming everything that took place was consensual.