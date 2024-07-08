Conor McGregor Shares Bloody Sparring Pics Amid Toe Injury Recovery

It appears Conor McGregor is inching closer to his UFC return ... 'cause the MMA superstar shared a bunch of sparring snapshots to his Instagram on Monday -- and if they're in fact recent, fans might not have to wait much longer to see him in action.

Notorious -- who backed out of his UFC 303 matchup with Michael Chandler last month due to a toe injury -- added two separate workout posts to his profile over the past 24 hours ... showing him having his way against his partner.

Conor appears to move around the canvas with no issue as he lands kicks and punches ... even to the point where he gets blood on his glove.

While it's a great sign at first glance, there's speculation as to whether they're current images -- with many pointing out Conor's hair. The first set that came on Sunday is almost certainly old, as his hair flows over his headgear -- and he's been rocking a shaved look as of late.

The second round of pics could very well be new ... as he's sporting a much shorter 'do. If that's the case, it could mean Conor's comeback is on the horizon.

