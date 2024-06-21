Conor McGregor Reveals Injury That Forced Him Out Of UFC 303 Main Event

Conor McGregor is finally telling fans about the injury that forced him to pull out of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler on June 29 at UFC 303.

And ... it's a broken toe.

"We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean," 35-year-old McGregor wrote on social media.

The fight was called off just over 3 weeks before the men were set to scrap.

So, how long will Conor be out? Doesn't sound like very long, according to the man himself.

"It needs a few weeks, that’s it."

The injury makes a lot of sense. The fight was up in the air for days -- ever since the Dublin press event was canceled without any reason being given -- with a ton of speculation swirling as to whether the scrap would happen.

Conor was spotted out and about in the days following the injury ... and he didn't appear to be hindered by the ailment all that much -- but as he said in his statement, he wasn't about to fight if he wasn't 100%.

Conor also had words for Chael Sonnen -- who suggested it was actually rehab, not a busted-up body -- saying, "Chael shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound."