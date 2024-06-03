Conor McGregor Apologizes For Canceled UFC 303 Press Conference

Conor McGregor is opening up on the scrapped UFC 303 press conference that was scheduled for Monday ... and while he didn't explain exactly why it was canceled, he did say it was the result of a number of problems.

Notorious and Michael Chandler were slated to talk some trash in Dublin to promote the June 29 event ... but just hours before it was all supposed to go down, the organization confirmed it was a no-go until further notice -- without providing any more information.

Now, Conor is shedding a bit of light on the situation ... saying, "In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was canceled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control."

Conor expressed his regret over it all ... adding, "I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support."

Dear UFC Fans--



The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will… pic.twitter.com/nIXRIZl5pv — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2024 @ufc

"I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

A sold-out crowd was expected to hit the 3Arena in Ireland for the big face-to-face presser ... but their schedules are now pretty clear for the day.