Conor McGregor Signs Bare Knuckle Fighting Ownership Contract, It's Official!

... 'Take Off The Gloves And Fight, Bitch!!!!'

It's official -- Conor McGregor is now in the knucklin' business ... putting pen to paper on his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships ownership papers!!

Notorious was joined by BKFC founder and president David Feldman at McGregor's Black Forge Inn in Dublin on Thursday for a bit of a ceremonial signing ceremony ... and the two looked thrilled about the big moment.

"Rocket to the moon, brother," Conor said. "Take off the gloves and fight, bitch!!"

Of course, Conor made the big announcement at KnuckeMania 4 a few weeks back ... saying he's officially joined the family.

The part ownership adds to Conor's growing business portfolio ... as the dude has made a killing inside and out of combat competition, large in part thanks to all the dough he raked in from his Proper No. 12 whiskey company.

Conor also starred in the recent "Road House" reimagining alongside Jake Gyllenhaal ... which did big-time numbers on Prime Video.

The champ won't be competing for his own promotion just yet -- he is slated to enter the Octagon with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.