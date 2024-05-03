Conor McGregor Threatens 'Cheater' Ryan Garcia ... Calls For Lifetime Ban

Conor McGregor once considered Ryan Garcia the future of boxing ... but that certainly ain't the case anymore -- the UFC superstar is now calling for his permanent banishment from competing after getting popped for PEDs earlier this week.

Conor eviscerated King Ryan in a since-deleted social media post late Thursday night ... and it's safe to say he's not buying Garcia's claim that he's never used steroids or any other banned supplement.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban," Conor said. "Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't ever come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted."

As we previously reported, Garcia tested positive for Ostarine -- a substance that helps with performance and recovery -- prior to his win over Devin Haney last month.

The 25-1 boxer adamantly denied cheating ... throwing out a bunch of conspiracies as to why the results came back positive.

Conor -- who famously gave Garcia a pep talk after his loss to Tank Davis a year ago -- has done a complete 180 on his feelings toward the boxer over the allegations ... making it clear he wants nothing to do with the guy, unless it involves beating him to a pulp.

"If I was Haneys dad you're dead no matter what for doing that," Conor added. "Crazy. What the f*** happened to you, you little fool. Get your head together cos I gonna smash it in with elbows if you don't."

Conor also referenced fellow UFC star Sean O'Malley -- who also tested positive for the same substance a few years ago ... saying he's so upset with the two "Ostarine heads" that he's willing to spar them back-to-back.

Worth noting -- Conor has faced his own juicing allegations in the past ... with some claiming he cut corners to achieve the bulked-up physique he's displayed, despite never testing positive in his career.