'Road House' Becomes Most-Watched Film Debut On Prime Video, 50 Million Views!
Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor 'Road House' Prime's Most-Watched Debut ... 50 Million Views!!!
Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor might be the next dynamic duo in Hollywood ... 'cause their "Road House" reimagining just made history with 50 million views since its debut -- a new record for Prime Video.
The numbers were shared just over a week after the action flick premiered on the streaming giant ... with officials saying it attracted a ton of eyeballs.
50 million is a record-breaking number for a movie debut on Prime Video ... and McGregor was thrilled over the accomplishment.
"50 million viewers over two weekends," the UFC star said. "That’s $750m at the box office. In 10 days! Insane! Congrats to all the team, it was a pleasure ❤️."
If ya haven't checked it out yet, the project is a new spin on the Patrick Swayze-led 1989 cult classic ... where former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton (played by Jake) gets a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse.
The film got mixed reviews from fans and critics ... but the numbers don't lie.
Congrats Jake and Conor!