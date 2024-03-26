'Road House' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Unfairly Trashes Image of The Florida Keys

Jake Gyllenhaal's new flick, "Road House," packs one helluva punch ... but Key West's Mayor ain't too thrilled with how their sunny paradise has been portrayed on-screen.

Teri Johnston, the Major of Key West, tells TMZ ... while she hasn't caught the film, she's not pleased with its rowdy, drug-filled, and crime-ridden portrayal of the Florida Keys ... saying that might've been The Keys in the '70s and '80s, but it's a whole new ball game in 2024!

Mayor Johnston lays down the facts ... telling us 90% of Key West residents are transplants -- representing a diverse mix of environmentalists, artists, business owners, teachers, firefighters, and police officers.

Basically, Key West is where successful folks head when they want to live their best lives!

She also notes Key West keeps its visitors coming back because they know they're in for a good time without the worry of crime. Case in point -- with thousands of revelers hitting their streets on New Year's Eve, only one arrest was made in Key West.

Mayor Johnston's proud to say the wild children of the '80s have grown into responsible stewards of Key West ... and are abiding by the city's motto: "One Human Family."

Merrill Raschein, Mayor of Monroe County, FL, echoes the same sentiments ... telling TMZ they're lucky to live in a law-abiding, peaceful place like the Florida Keys.

She's seen the movie and says the only accurate depiction of the Florida Keys was their local attraction, Fred the Tree on the 7 Mile Bridge. Mayor Raschein's quick to say "Road House" was filmed in the Dominican Republic and not in her fair County.