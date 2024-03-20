Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor Shine at 'Road House' Premiere in NYC

Jake Gyllenhaal was the man of the moment at the NYC premiere of his new movie, "Road House," posing for a slew of photos with his costar – none other than UFC Legend Conor McGregor!

Jake first hit the red carpet with his model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at Manhattan's Lincoln Center Tuesday night -- and the two were total knockouts. The actor looked super spiffy in his black suit and tie while Jeanne was the epitome of glamour in her long dark dress.

A bunch of shutterbugs snapped pictures of the smiling couple surrounded by shimmering powder blue neon signs that read, "Road House."

At one point, the couple was joined by Jake's parents, Stephen and Naomi, and all four mugged for the cameras.

But the real treat was when Conor popped up and shared the floor with Jake for their little photo shoot. The costars stood side by side, shaking hands, putting up their dukes and laughing and joking with one another.

Afterward, everyone went inside the theater to enjoy the film, which was a remake of the famous 1989 bar fight drama starring the late Patrick Swayze, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Jake took on Swayze's iconic role of tough guy protagonist Elwood Dalton while Conor played the villainous hired muscle named Knox. Post Malone also had a cameo as a character called Carter.