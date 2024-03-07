UFC Drops Jake Gyllenhaal Hype Video For 'Road House' Character

The UFC just released one of the most kick-ass fight promos you'll ever see ... but it's not for Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya or Jon Jones -- it's starring Jake Gyllenhaal!!

The Academy Award-nominated actor is portraying a former MMA fighter-turned-bouncer named Elwood Dalton in the upcoming reimagining of the cult classic, "Road House" ... and Dana White's organization is clearly going all-in on its involvement with the Prime Video project.

Play video content UFC

The promotion's social media accounts posted a 90-second clip on Thursday ... and it's all about Dalton's pursuit of a UFC championship against a dude named Jax "Jetway" Harris (played by former fighter Jay Hieron), who holds the belt at the time of the movie matchup.

It features all the great stuff any other fight promo would have -- highlights, voiceovers and training montages (shoutout to Jake's shredded bod).

Of course, the flick worked hard to make any fighting footage look legit ... even shooting scenes at UFC 222 in 2023 to give it the full effect.

There are some pics out there that spoil the result of the Dalton vs. Harris fight ... but we won't do the same here so folks can enjoy it on March 21.