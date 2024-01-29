'Road House' Star Critiques Gyllenhaal, McGregor Fight Scenes, Hits Sound Off!

Play video content TMZSports.com

One of the stars of the original "Road House" is giving his review of the first look at the Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor-led remake ... telling TMZ Sports there's one glaring difference that caught his attention -- the way it sounds when dudes are duking it out.

Marshall Teague -- who played Patrick Swayze's arch nemesis, Jimmy, in the '80s cult classic -- was one of the millions of movie buffs who tuned into the trailer for the Prime Video project this week ... and while he's really pulling for the new take to do well, he found the audio effects in the fight scenes "humorous."

Teague -- who's experienced in martial arts and kickboxing -- said he and Swayze actually hit each other HARD during their on-screen scraps ... so naturally, it sounded like the real deal.

But, considering Conor is one of the greatest fighters on the planet and Gyllenhaal, despite training like a madman for his Elwood Dalton role, is not nearly as experienced in combat ... it's safe to say the two couldn't go toe-to-toe like Swayze and Teague did back in the day -- but Marshall hopes they were still able to build a similar bond on set.

"I love [Patrick] to death and I miss him every day," Teague said. "He's a great guy. I feel very honored to have had the opportunity to do that film with him and I hope the two of them have the same relationship. I really do."

Teague praises both Jake and Conor for being amazing in their respective fields ... and he wants nothing but the best for the upcoming flick.

No matter how great the reimagined version turns out, Teague said it will be tough to top the OG ... but he's truthfully got his fingers crossed that it can live up to the expectations.

As for whether he's got a cameo in the 2024 edition, Teague revealed he's received thousands of messages from fans asking if he makes an appearance ... but he pointed out it would be kinda hard to do, as his character died in the original.