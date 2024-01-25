Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Conor McGregor Headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in New 'Road House' Trailer

Conor McGregor Diving Head(butt) First Into Acting ... Wrecks Jake Gyllenhaal In 'Road House' Trailer

1/25/2024 8:22 AM PT
Conor McGregor Jake Gyllenhaal roadhouse
Getty Composite

And, the Oscar goes to ... Conor McGregor?!?!

The UFC superstar showed off his impressive acting chops in the latest trailer for the upcoming "Road House" flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal ... perfectly embracing the antagonist role in his first major Hollywood gig.

Gyllenhaal is playing a UFC fighter-turned-bouncer in the reimagining of the '80s classic with Patrick Swayze ... and judging by the first look of the project, McGregor is gonna have a ton of screen time.

At one point in the trailer, Conor -- who's playing a badass named Knox -- enters a bar and immediately raises hell ... smashing a bunch of tables with a golf club and beating the crap out of Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton character.

Conor mcgregor in Road House
Prime

The teaser also shares multiple flashes of different scenes involving the former champ-champ ... so it's fair to say McGregor's role ain't just a quick cameo.

Conor praised his own performance while sharing the snippet on social media Wednesday ... saying, "Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do! Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House!"

Conor mcgregor in Road House
Prime

"My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!"

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

While Conor is pumped, the project is at the center of a bit of drama at the moment ... as director Doug Liman said he's boycotting its showing at the SXSW festival over the decision to not put his movie in theaters.

Conor Mcgregor Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bulked Up Hunk! Launch Gallery

The whole thing drops on Prime Video in March ... so plan your watch parties now, fight fans and movie buffs.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later