Jake Gyllenhaal Praises Post Malone's Acting In 'Road House,' He's Talented!

Surprise!! -- Post Malone will show off his acting chops in the reimagined "Road House" movie ... and judging by what Jake Gyllenhall had to say about the casting, the dude is a natural in front of the camera.

The Academy Award nominee revealed the "Rockstar" crooner's involvement in the upcoming Prime Video project on Tuesday ... showing Posty all bloodied up on set.

It's an announcement that is catching folks off-guard -- Malone wasn't featured in the trailer that dropped last month ... but he's getting the full treatment now.

In fact, PV released a poster image of Malone -- real name Austin Post -- in a fighting pose for the promo ... featuring the caption, "Come and get it."

Gyllenhall clearly thinks highly of what his co-star did in the movie ... showering him in praise on social media.

"A man of many talents," Jake said minutes ago. "To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the #roadhouse @postmalone!"

The flick is proving to have a ton of star power -- UFC superstar Conor McGregor got a lot of shine in the trailer as his villainous character, "Knox" ... and names like Darren Barnet, Lukas Gage, Jessica Williams and Daniela Melchoir landed roles as well.