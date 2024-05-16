Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Conor McGregor's Dad, Tony, Hospitalized In Ireland After Medical Scare

Conor McGregor's Dad Hospitalized In Ireland ... After Medical Scare

Conor McGregor Tony Father_
Getty/Instagram Composite

Conor McGregor's father, Tony, was taken to the hospital after experiencing chest pain on Thursday ... but fortunately, it sounds like everything's going to be just fine, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told Tony is currently at a top-notch medical facility near his home in Ireland ... with several family members, including Conor, present for support.

Conor McGregor_sub_
Facebook/Conor McGregor

Our sources tell us Tony arrived at the hospital sometime this morning ... and after undergoing some tests, is expected to be released.

Tony -- originally from Liverpool -- was responsible for getting Conor into sports at a young age ... and introduced him to kickboxing.

Conor McGregor's Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Conor McGregor's Fight Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

He worked numerous jobs to provide for the McGregor family ... and it appears he now spends his time fulfilling his duties as owner and captain of the "188" private yacht.

Tony most recently showed support for Conor at his "Road House" premiere back in March ... posing with the entire McGregor clan at the event supporting the movie.

Tony McGregor_sub_
Getty

We've reached out to Conor's team for more information ... so far, no word back just yet.

Story developing ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later