Conor McGregor Locates 'Hawk Tuah' Girl, Follows Her On Instagram

Conor McGregor is keeping himself busy as he nurses the pinky toe injury that forced him out of UFC 303 ... by tracking down the latest viral sensation -- the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

A Tennessee resident Haliey Welch is believed to be the woman who took the world by storm with a street interview she participated in a few weeks ago ... and if you somehow have no idea what we're talking about, the video is provided below for your viewing pleasure.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Naturally, the silly clip spread like wildfire ... and folks rushed to get a hold of the woman's profiles.

In fact, McGregor even shared his interest in cracking the case ... going to his X account to ask if anyone had some answers just yet. The post was later deleted.

Notorious finally got what he needed ... 'cause as luck would have it, he is now officially following Welch's account as of a few hours ago.

Many were quick to point out the hilarious social media activity ... which really says a lot about how highly he thinks of the lady, as he only follows just over 2,500 people on his main account.

Who knows -- maybe McGregor will invite Welch to his big UFC comeback when that day comes ... but first, he has to get back to 100 percent.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Michael Chandler, is probably still wandering in the woods somewhere ... trying to make sense of the postponement.