Conor McGregor Found Liable For Sexual Assault ... In Civil Trial

Conor McGregor has lost his civil case in Ireland ... a jury just found him liable for sexual assault.

The case had been going on all month long -- after Nikita Ni Lamhain claimed McGregor and another man had sex with her against her will after a 2018 Christmas party.

Ni Lamhain -- also known as Nikita Hand -- alleged the UFC superstar picked her and her friend up following the holiday get-together ... and took them to a nearby hotel. She claimed while there, McGregor forced himself on her on a bed in a penthouse suite. She also stated that later, another man, James Lawrence, sexually assaulted her too.

McGregor and Lawrence had adamantly denied the allegations ... with the 36-year-old fighter claiming their encounter was entirely consensual.

The jurors in the case clearly didn't believe McGregor's side of the story, however ... and awarded Ni Lamhain roughly $250,000 in damages. In their ruling, they did state they found that Lawrence did NOT assault the woman.

McGregor -- who showed up to Friday's proceedings with his longtime partner, Dee Devlin, by his side -- was in the courtroom as the verdict was announced.

He was swarmed by media members after he left the courthouse ... but he did not make a public comment.