Conor McGregor Pulled From Proper No. 12 Whiskey Marketing After Civil Case

Conor McGregor is being dumped by the whiskey empire he helped build -- with Proper No. 12 telling TMZ Sports the UFC superstar will no longer be part of its marketing campaign following his civil case.

A spokesperson for Proximo Spirits tells us ... "Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100% owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand."

The news comes on the heels of a jury finding McGregor liable for the assault of Nikita Ni Lamhain ... who accused him of raping her in 2018.

While the company didn't specifically state the separation was the result of the case, it certainly appears that way ... as the two sides partnered for a social media post just last month.

Conor sold his stake in Proper 12 back in 2021 ... a deal that netted him hundreds of millions of dollars.

This isn't the only company to distance itself from the combat great in the days following the trial ... as IO Interactive -- the developer of the popular "Hitman" video game -- announced it was removing all McGregor-related content this week.

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately," the gaming org. said.

While the 36-year-old said he is appealing the decision ... he did take time Monday to apologize to his partner, Dee Devlin -- expressing his remorse for cheating on her, but reaffirming his actions were consensual.