Conor McGregor Regrets Cheating on Dee Devlin, Thanks Family For Support

Conor McGregor is owning up to his past mistakes after his civil case ... sharing his remorse for cheating on his longtime partner, Dee Devlin -- but reaffirming his actions six years ago were entirely consensual.

The UFC superstar released yet another statement on the results of the month-long case ... this time, he admitted he's far from perfect and never should have entertained Nikita Ni Lamhain's "outreaches" following a 2018 Christmas party.

"I should have shut the party down," McGregor said. "I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me."

The 36-year-old also stated once again he will appeal the decision ... but will also look to move past the whole situation.

"I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side."

McGregor and Devlin got engaged back in 2020 ... and started dating long before he became one of the biggest names in combat sports.

Devlin showed support for McGregor throughout the trial ... standing by his side through it all.

Ni Lamhain was awarded around $250k in damages after a jury found him liable for assault.