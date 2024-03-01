Rihanna's Reported $6 Million Performance at Indian Pre-Wedding Party

Play video content

Rihanna is rocking the mic at a lavish pre-wedding bash over in India, where the son of Asia's richest man is getting hitched ... and the performance looks like one of her stadium shows.

Ya gotta see the video -- this ain't no ordinary wedding party -- Rihanna's on a huge stage with a full squad of backup dancers, along with tour-worthy lighting and special effects.

Looks like no expense is being spared, Rihanna's even singing from a rising platform and this whole event is giving her Super Bowl halftime show a run for its money.

The crowd is huge too ... there are about 1,200 people on the guest list.

The guy footing the bill won't go broke, though ... billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani -- worth about $112 billion -- is helping his youngest son, Anant, host celebs and heads of state for the 3-day event celebrating his July nuptials.

Rihanna's giving the people what they want and singing her hits ... like "We Found Love" and "B**** Better Have My Money."

Play video content AP

Speaking of which, she's reportedly getting $6 million for the appearance!

As we reported, Rihanna flew into town earlier this week, with crate after crate filled with her luggage and staging -- so, all signs were pointing to the kind of spectacle we're now seeing.

The Ambani family always goes all out when it comes to weddings ... other family members in years past were treated to pre-wedding performances from Beyonce, Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers.

RiRi's more than holding her own here ... and famed magician David Blaine is reportedly booked to perform too.

Play video content TMZ Studios