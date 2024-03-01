Rihanna Brings Crates of Stuff Ahead of Gig at Indian Pre-Wedding Party

Rihanna is set to perform at a lavish pre-wedding event in India this weekend for the son of Asia's richest man ... and she's already in town, with a crap ton of luggage with her.

Check out this footage from earlier in the week that purports to show a conveyor belt full of massive briefcases, storage units and full-blown crates ... all of which are said to have been carrying her belongings. If true, that's pretty crazy ... this is a helluva lot of stuff!

Play video content AP

The singer has been booked to perform at a pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani -- the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani -- and Radhika Merchant, who are set to tie the knot in July ... but who are raging early for 3 days straight starting Friday in Gujarat, India.

Countless celebs and tycoons have been invited -- and a handful have already flown into town to celebrate with the couple. Rihanna has been hired as the main talent -- although her fee has been kept a secret. Ya gotta figure it's quite a bundle ... 'cause she agreed to do it.

The Ambani family is known for hiring the world's biggest stars to perform at their parties -- Beyoncé notably performed at the 2018 pre-wedding ceremony for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. A year later ... Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers took the stage at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding celebration -- which took place in Switzerland. Now, they got RiRi on the lineup ... so yeah, they go all out for their own.

It's clear that Mukesh is once again sparing no expense to celebrate the expansion of his family. Famed magician David Blaine has reportedly also been booked to perform throughout the star-studded weekend ... and his services probably don't come cheap either.

Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have already given a glimpse at the festivities -- posting on Instagram a photo of themselves dressed to the nines.

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, was also spotted among the guests, with other reported attendees including Bill Gates and Google CEO Sundar Pichai -- who are all expected to follow an alleged nine-page dress code.

Now before you scoff at this display of wealth ... the couple has made sure to give back to the community -- kicking off their loved-up weekend with a communal dinner for 51,000 locals. Yes, they literally hosted a massive meal for thousands of people in their area. Wild!

Play video content TMZ Studios