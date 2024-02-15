Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Trolled By Paps During Valentine's Day Dinner in Paris

Play video content BACKGRID

It was just Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Valentine's Day ... plus, of course, a whole bunch of paps who trolled the hell out of the couple as they tried having some alone time.

Check out this hysterical video ... the couple shares several cozy hugs while blissfully unaware they're being watched inside the swanky César restaurant Wednesday in Paris -- all against the backdrop of hilarious French commentary by the photogs.

Now, we're not exactly fluent in French over here ... but by their tone, it definitely looks like they're poking fun at them for a while before A$AP realizes quite the crowd has gathered behind him.

Safe to say, with the glass window between them, he probably didn't realize they were being mocked ... choosing to wave and smile at the paps, so he was a good sport about it all.

He was apparently on cloud nine, and the reason why is obvious -- he's dating Rihanna, who looked incredible in a silk slip dress and a furry bolero ... so it's clear why he couldn't keep his hands off her.

The couple have been spending a lot of time in France recently. Just last month, they met up with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Rihanna also attended PFW -- who can forget that meeting with Natalie Portman?!

It's unclear if they'll stay in Paris for Rihanna's bday on February 20. But, no matter where they'll be ... looks like the singer's gonna be showered with lavish gifts from her boo.

A$AP told TMZ Hip Hop earlier this month that finding the right gift for his lady is easy peasy 'cause he has good taste and knows what to look for.

