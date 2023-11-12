Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately Again Amid Criminal Case

A$AP Rocky is in hot legal water right now as he fights criminal charges in court -- and you'd think his baby mama, Rihanna, would be right by his side in public ... but she isn't.

The couple stepped out in front of cameras twice this week -- right on the heels of Rocky's high-profile preliminary hearing in a DTLA courthouse Wednesday -- and on both occasions ... they were not together. And for this weekend, they weren't even in the same part of town.

On Thursday, RiRi was photographed hitting up the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood with some gal pals in tow, whereas Rocky was in a different part of WeHo ... unaccompanied by Rihanna, and instead being trailed by his own crew of fellas.

Both of them looked fairly neutral on Thursday ... but come Saturday, they were seen stepping out again (separately) and seemed a little more chipper -- well, AR was anyway.

Rocky and Rihanna were both dressed to impress, but it was only him who flashed a grin as he strolled along a street following what we're told was a late-night studio sesh in WeHo. He's got an album that's supposedly due out soon, so it makes sense he's working.

Rihanna, on the other hand, was on the opposite side of Tinseltown Saturday ... hitting up her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica -- which she always frequents.

Like we said, she didn't look all that happy ... sporting sunglasses and a somewhat serious mug. Considering prosecutors are going after her man on gun charges, that also lines up.

As we reported ... one of Rocky's former A$AP Mob members, Relli, took the stand and testified that Rocky had shot him in 2021 -- this after a falling out and alleged face-off. Relli even claimed that Rocky had threatened to kill him before allegedly pulling the trigger.

Play video content BACKGRID

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, grilled Relli on cross ... but his client is due back in court later this month to see if this thing's gonna go to a full-blown jury trial or not. AR left the building in a very good mood and emanated confidence as he signed autographs.

The same can't be said for Rihanna's demeanor here, though ... she looks kinda glum.