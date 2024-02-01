A$AP Rocky Says Shopping For Rihanna's Birthday's Easy with 'Good Taste'

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky's fashion sense is encoded in his DNA, which is why he's not sweating Rihanna's upcoming birthday, and has supreme confidence in shopping for her.

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Rocky in Bev. Hills on Wednesday and we asked about the degree of difficulty when it comes to shopping for such an intuitive artist as Rihanna. More importantly, what the heck do you get for her when she's your woman?!?

The megastar singer's birthday is fast approaching in a couple of weeks -- on February 20, specifically -- but Rocky says finding the right gift for his lady is a piece of cake ... 'cause he knows what to look for. The reason? He's got good taste, and that's all you need.

Hey, they don't call him Pretty Flacko for nothing ... dude does, indeed, have swag to spare.

That good taste came in handy this past holiday season when he launched his 2024 collab with Bottega ... partially influenced by one of our recent encounters with the "Praise The Lord" rapper -- where he took our photog on a mini-marathon around the block!!!

Rocky clearly didn't want to spill the beans and spoil his birthday plans for RiRi but it's safe to say it'll involve them looking fly and fashionable.

