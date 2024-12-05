Jake Paul Jokes He's Fighting 392-Year-Old Shark After Mike Tyson Win
Jake Paul My Next Opponent ... An Old-Ass Shark!!!
If you thought Jake Paul was done taking on much older opponents, think again ... 'cause his next opponent was born long before the United States of freakin' America was founded -- a 392-year-old shark!!
El Gallo made the silly declaration on social media on Thursday ... joining in on the running joke about his knack for fighting people who have been around a lot longer than him.
In case you missed it, one X user shared a post about an alleged ancient shark that's been chilling in the Arctic Ocean since 1627 ... and everyone had the same response -- Jake Paul's got a new nemesis.
But the boxer didn't get pissed over the jabs -- in fact, he echoed the sentiment.
"Next opponent found," Paul said. "Let's run it."
Hopefully it's obvious, but for the not-so-bright folks out there ... the 11-1 pugilist was being very unserious, even though that Pay-Per-View would be quite the spectacle.
Worth noting, the facts in the shark tweet are also unverified -- while one Greenland shark was reportedly logged at 400 a few years back, it's unclear if the one pictured really is 392 ... or if there's one kickin' it on earth at this moment.
As for who Paul will REALLY fight next ... Tommy Fury has said he'd run it back after handing the Ohio native his first L in 2023, but a bunch of people would love to see him go up against his own brother, Logan.