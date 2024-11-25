Jake Paul's MVP Denies Mike Tyson Fight Was Rigged

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is firing back at all the critics claiming his huge win over Mike Tyson wasn't legit ... saying there were absolutely zero restrictions stopping either side from performing to the best of their abilities.

There were plenty of naysayers after El Gallo defeated Iron Mike via unanimous decision ... mostly from people who refused to believe a 27-year-old YouTuber could beat a 58-year-old boxing legend.

Some dissected clips of the fight ... claiming there was evidence Tyson was pulling punches, with the belief being he did so to secure a bigger payday for letting Jake do his thing.

But, MVP has had enough of that narrative ... releasing a lengthy statement debunking all theories surrounding the bout.

MVP pointed to the fact it would be a federal crime if the match was rigged ... and considering it was sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, it was a legit result.

"Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter," the statement read. "Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules."

MVP called all the criticism "naive" ... and an "insult" to Paul and Tyson's work and the sport as a whole.

In fact, the promotion called it flat-out "illogical and inane" to believe it would ruin its partnership with Netflix by trying to pull a fast one on the streaming giant in its live sports debut.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian also addressed the matter ... saying, "This is not the first time Jake Paul has faced unfounded skepticism or outright disbelief as a professional athlete, and frankly, the claim that his bout must have been rigged is just the latest backhanded compliment to come his way."

"From day one in this sport, people have doubted his abilities -- unable to reconcile how someone with his background has accomplished so much in such a short time. Jake has not only proven himself repeatedly, but he has continuously set historic records that speak for themselves."

Bidarian praised Paul for his ability to draw tons of eyeballs to his boxing journey ... pointing to the fact the event broke attendance and viewership records for the sport.