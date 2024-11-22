Viral Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Bombarded With Business Offers After Paul Vs. Tyson

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sydney Thomas -- the ring girl who went viral during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight -- is opening up on her newfound fame ... telling TMZ Sports she's received a ton of new business opportunities in the days following her breakout appearance.

Thomas was quickly dubbed the "real" star of the night after El Gallo defeated Iron Mike ... with social media showing serious love for her throughout the big event.

We caught up with Thomas one week after the night that changed her life ... and she said it's been "insane" in the best possible way.

"It's been crazy," Thomas said. "It's been overwhelming. My life just feels like it's been flipped upside down."

Thomas said her big moment almost didn't happen -- as the organizers reached out to her to work the original fight date in July ... but she had a scheduling conflict. Of course, the bout was pushed back after Tyson's medical emergency ... and Thomas was ready to go for Nov. 15.

Her presence resulted in an influx of followers on her social media pages ... and now, she sports more than 700k on Instagram -- and almost a MILLION on TikTok.

Moving forward, Thomas wants to grow her platform even more and make a positive impact in the process ... and there are countless brands, companies and talent agencies reaching out to collaborate -- as well as dudes in the DMs shooting their shot.

One goal in particular Thomas was eyeing way before the Paul vs. Tyson fight is posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ... and she's hoping she can accomplish that in the future.