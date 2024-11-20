Paul vs. Tyson Ring Girls Speak Out After Viral Performances

Play video content TMZSports.com

The ring girls for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight found out about their viral fame in real time ... with two of the breakout stars from the night telling TMZ Sports their phones were blowing up like crazy throughout the event!!

Lexi Williams and Raphaela Milagres were among the five stunning models picked to work the massive card ... which drew 108 million viewers on Netflix, making it the most-streamed sporting event of all time.

The two -- who already had large followings on social media -- tell us they noticed a big bump in their followers and direct messages ... surely from the folks tuning in to the festivities who wanted to learn more about them.

Milagres has been a ring girl for Most Valuable Promotions since 2021 ... so she knows the ropes at this point. But it was an eye-opening experience for first-timer Lexi ... and even though she didn't show it, she admits she was quite nervous.

"Just having the amount of celebrities behind me was insane," Williams said.

"I really was nervous and thankfully I had Raphaela ... she was so helpful, so sweet, and just kinda told us what exactly we needed to do and just to make sure we looked good. I couldn't thank her enough for that."

Overall, the ladies told us they had a great time and are still shocked by the amount of people who attended the fight ... as well as all those getting in on the action from their couches.