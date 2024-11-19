Tommy Fury Says Jake Paul Rematch 'Inevitable,' Will Fight Him 'In A Heartbeat'

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury II might be on the horizon ... 'cause the only guy to ever beat El Gallo in the boxing ring says he's ready to run it back in a rematch!!

Fury was asked about his nemesis during a press event for his upcoming bout against former UFC fighter Darren Till ... when he revealed there's unfinished business with Paul.

"[A rematch] with Jake Paul? In a heartbeat," Fury said to ESPN on Tuesday. "Yeah, I mean, at the end of the day, I think me and him are set in stone."

"He's only got one defeat and that's to me, so it's inevitable that we are going to get back in the ring again. I know I'm going to be an improved fighter and with him, the fights that he's taken and what he's doing, I'm not sure if he's going to improve that much."

Fury also threw jabs at Friday's massive event between Paul and Mike Tyson ... saying it was more of a show than a display of elite boxing.

Paul fell to Fury via split decision back in February 2023 .. marking the first loss of his career. But the Gypsy King's bro isn't the only one voicing interest in Paul ... as heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois and others have also publicly thrown their names into consideration.