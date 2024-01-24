Tommy Fury Undergoes Hand Surgery To Fix Lingering Injury

Tommy Fury just went under the knife to fix a nagging injury he's dealt with for YEARS ... spilling the beans on the secret ailment after a successful surgery.

TNT posted a shot from his hospital bed on Wednesday ... and he appeared to be in great spirits as he updated his fans on his status.

"Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online," Tyson's half-brother said on Instagram. "Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all."

In fact, Tommy (10-0) claims he didn't use his right hand at all in the weeks leading up to his most recent fight against KSI in October ... which he won via unanimous decision.

Tommy said after years of fighting through the pain, he finally addressed the issue with the procedure ... and now he's expecting to be fighting fit soon.