Mike Tyson Gets $250K Offer From Porn Site After Bare Ass Shot Goes Viral

Mike Tyson scored a boatload of cash for his fight against Jake Paul, but if he wants to add a bit more on top ... all he's gotta do now is show off his rump once more!

A spokesperson for CamSoda -- a popular adult website -- tells TMZ Sports ... after Netflix viewers got a glimpse of Iron Mike's cheeks during an interview just ahead of his boxing match with Paul on Friday ... they now want him to flaunt his bare butt on their screens.

Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 16, 2024 @TreyWallace_

The site says it's willing to shell out $250,000 for the sight ... and all he's gotta do is flash his derriere on a live webcam show for merely one hour.

"Now," CamSoda VP Daryn Parker said in an offer letter to the boxer, "I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it -- maybe it's time to hang up the gloves."

"I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears."

Mike almost certainly won't take them up on the offer -- he did, after all, turn down a $100,000 deal from the site a few years back -- but it's clear he'd be comfortable with plenty seeing his butt ... as he did proudly put it on display in his AT&T Stadium locker room while cameras were everywhere.