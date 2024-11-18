Evander Holyfield Wants Fight With Mike Tyson, Lets Set Up A Trilogy!

Mike Tyson is just a few days removed from his fight with Jake Paul ... and he's already got another potential opponent lining up to take a shot at him -- his former rival, Evander Holyfield!!

Real Deal -- whose last sanctioned fight was in 2011 -- reached out to 58-year-old Tyson on Monday via Instagram ... fresh off losing via unanimous decision in an eight-round bout at AT&T Stadium.

62-year-old Holyfield shared a message to the 50-7 fighter along with a mockup flyer ... saying, "The fans want it 🥊 #unfinishedbusiness."

Tyson quickly commented on the post ... saying, "I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship."

So ... sounds like it ain't happening.

Holyfield (44-10) defeated Iron Mike twice in his boxing career ... first in 1996 and again a year later, when Tyson infamously bit his ear.

A third bout was apparently supposed to take place in 2021 ... and Holyfield told us he was confident it would go down. However, the two couldn't come to an agreement.

Holyfield fought Vitor Belfort in an exhibition instead.