DJ Alison Wonderland Uses Mike Tyson's Bare Ass in Visuals For Concert

Mike Tyson's iron buns are quickly backing their way into the cultural zeitgeist ... 'cause at least one musician saw his backside and thought it'd be perfect for her concert.

Alison Wonderland -- a popular Australian DJ -- shared clips from her Saturday night concert in Tacoma, Washington ... and, in the middle of it she gave fans a glimpse at four full moons, all belonging to the former undisputed heavyweight champ.

Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 16, 2024 @TreyWallace_

You have to see it for yourself ... during one hard drop, Mike's backside -- taken from the now-viral gaffe made while Netflix was interviewing him before his fight with Jake Paul -- hits the screen, and a collective groan from the audience fills the venue.

The moment goes on for about 30 seconds BTW ... so, fans got to see Mike's butt from every angle -- not just a quick shot before moving on.

As you know ... Jake Paul defeated Tyson easily during their eight-round bout Friday night in Dallas, Texas. Paul after admitted he took it easy on Tyson during the match for fear of hurting the 58-year-old.

Despite the loss -- the seventh of Mike's professional career and his first since he lost to Kevin McBride in his last fight back in '05 -- Tyson took to X to say he felt like a winner ... 'cause he went from thinking he might die to fighting in the ring again.