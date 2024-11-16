Mike Tyson Says Boxing Again is Victory, Talks Nearly Dying In Hospital In June

Mike Tyson says he's feeling like a winner Saturday ... this, less than 24 hours after clearly losing his bout against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The boxing legend took to X to share more thoughts on his comeback bout ... and, while some might be disappointed with how it all shook out, Tyson says he's got no regrets -- 'cause it's a situation where even participating in the brawl felt like victory.

Tyson explains he nearly died in June ... revealing he needed eight blood transfusions and losing 25 pounds during this difficult period.

After getting out of the hospital, Tyson said he had to work hard just to get healthy again ... so, that in and of itself is an accomplishment.

MT goes on to say he's proud his children got to see him go toe-to-toe with a talented fighter half his age in front of a packed crowd of more than 70k ... an experience he says no man has the right to ask for.

We've told you all about Tyson health scare ... with "Iron" Mike saying he passed out on the flight to L.A. from Miami back in May, and -- when he woke up -- he immediately started vomitting blood in the bathroom.

Tyson says he was rushed to the hospital from the airport ... and, when he got there, he says the doctors looked panicked and told him they had options -- but, Mike was worried it might be the end for him.

For 11 days, Mike says he stayed in the hospital ... consuming only liquids, which is why he lost so much weight. While most people would've taken this as a sign to cancel the impending fight, Mike and Jake simply pushed it back -- and, clearly Tyson's happy they did.

Jake reacted to Mike's tweet minutes after he posted ... saying it was an honor to fight him and calling him an inspiration.

Play video content Netflix / Most Valuable Promotions

Tyson looked shaky after a couple two-minute rounds with Paul ... and, Jake has already admitted he took it easy on Tyson down the stretch because he worried about seriously injuring him.