Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Fight Drew In 60 Million Viewers On Netflix

Netflix has officially released the numbers for just how many people tuned into the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight ... and it is staggering.

According to the streaming giant ... last night's big live event drew in a massive 60 million viewers globally ... peaking at 65 million concurrent streams.

taylor v cameron
The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight was viewed by 50 million households globally ... making it likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history, so says Netflix.

Of course ... that gigantic audience also meant headaches for Netflix ... with it being widely reported there were viewers having issues, such as the app freezing or crashing.

Just prior to the streamer releasing viewership numbers -- something pretty rare for Netflix -- Tyson broke his silence about his loss to Paul ... saying he's actually feeling like a winner.

The boxing legend took to X to share more thoughts on his comeback bout ... and, while some might be disappointed with how it all shook out, Tyson says he's got no regrets -- 'cause it's a situation where even participating in the brawl felt like victory.

Tyson explains he nearly died in June ... revealing he needed eight blood transfusions and losing 25 pounds during this difficult period.

111624_jake_paul-kal
GOING EASY ON HIM
Tyson looked shaky after a couple of two-minute rounds with Paul ... and, Jake has already admitted he took it easy on Tyson down the stretch because he worried about seriously injuring him.

Nevertheless ... Tyson had plenty of people cheering for him to be in the ring one last time ... and it's evident by the numbers Iron Mike is still considered by most to be among the boxing GOATs.

