Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Viewers Experience Netflix Stream Issues Before Main Event

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card hasn't gotten off to the best start ... viewers are currently racing to social media to blast Netflix for streaming issues.

Thousands of people have taken to X to complain about problems with the fight night's feed ahead of the Paul/Tyson main event on Friday night ... griping about lag, delays -- and even flat-out stoppages.

Numerous users have posted videos of their screens showing spinning pin wheels ... while others have shared images of their TV's frozen pictures. Some have said they've had to restart their Netflix app repeatedly just to catch steady glimpses of the action.

Barstool Sports honcho Dave Portnoy actually posted a clip on his X page appearing to show his Netflix app had completely given out on him.

"Things are going bad to worse," he wrote in a caption on the footage.

Netflix has not yet publicly addressed the reported woes.