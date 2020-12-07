Evander Holyfield On Mike Tyson Fight ... 'Looks Like It's Gonna Happen'

'Looks Like It's Gonna Happen'

Evander Holyfield says his team has been in contact with Mike Tyson's camp -- and he strongly believes they're VERY close to inking a deal for a 3rd fight.

"I'm a very confident person," Evander tells TMZ Sports ... "I think it's gonna happen."

Remember, after Mike fought Roy Jones Jr. -- Tyson revealed his team had been in touch with the Holyfield camp, but they weren't able to make a deal.

But, Evander says there's been movement -- and it's heading in the right direction.

Evander is 58. Tyson is 54.

Of course, the two first clashed back in 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas -- where Evander dominated Mike before securing a win via TKO in the 11th round.

The Tyson vs. Holyfield rematch went down in 1997 -- and that's when Mike famously feasted on Evander's ears. Tyson was disqualified in the 3rd round.

Evander's last sanctioned fight took place in 2011 when he was nearly 48 years old -- defeating 46-year-old Danish heavyweight Brian Nielsen.

Holyfield has been back in the gym training like crazy -- but does he have what it takes to beat Mike Tyson, who looked phenomenal against Roy Jones Jr.?

The Real Deal is hoping to find out ... sending this message to his old rival.