Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Breaks Records With $18.1 Million Gate

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was one for the record books ... as the massive event generated one of the biggest gates for any boxing or MMA spectacle in U.S. history!!

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions dropped the official numbers Tuesday morning ... saying total ticket revenue for the fight was $18.1 million -- which beat the previous Texas record of $9 milli held by Canelo Álvarez ... and is the most for any combat sports event outside of Las Vegas.

Overall, it came out as the ninth-highest combat sports gate America has ever seen.

"Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 rewrote the record books, solidifying Most Valuable Promotions as a trailblazer in combat sports," Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, said in a statement.

"From setting the highest gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history for a combat sports event to becoming the most streamed sporting event in U.S. history, this event is a testament to the global impact of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and the incredible athletes on this card."

Despite the technical glitches, the event was also a success for Netflix -- and it wasn't just the main and co-main events. The three-fight preliminary card saw Netflix Sports' YouTube rack up 5.4 million viewers... while MVP's YouTube channel hosted 4.8 million viewers.